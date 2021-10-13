Win a new Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin wireless speaker and limited edition vinyl with National Album Day

National Album Day returns for its fourth edition on Saturday (October 16), with the 2021 event spotlighting female artists and their huge contribution to music and culture through the art of the album.

This year, National Album Day will revisit iconic and influential albums by women – from the earliest pioneers to present-day legends – and point towards exciting new and future talent. It will also highlight the integral role women play within the wider music community – not only as recording artists, but as songwriters, producers, and cultural influencers.

Kylie Minogue will also serve as the National Album Day ambassador for 2021, alongside Laura Mvula, Ray BLK, Joy Crookes and Sharleen Spiteri of Texas. “I’m so proud to be a part of National Album Day alongside such amazing, inspirational female artists!” the Aussie pop star said of the honour.

Fans can get involved on October 16 by sharing their favourite album by a female artist on social media using #NationalAlbumDay.

In celebration of this year’s National Album Day, official partner and renowned audio brand Bowers & Wilkins is offering you the chance to be the first to get your hands on the all-new Zeppelin wireless speaker – One of its most distinctive recognisable speaker. The new Zeppelin has been reimagined for the streaming age. It’s now both smarter and more flexible, while its high-fidelity sound is more beautiful, insightful, and dynamic than ever.

The prize also contains limited edition vinyl from some of the product released exclusively for this year’s National Album Day, including Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’, Haim‘s ‘Something To Tell You’, and Solange‘s ‘A Seat at the Table’.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, answer the below question:

For more information on National Album Day, visit its official website here. Product details and information on Bowers & Zeppelin can be found here.