Win a Focusrite home recording studio with ‘Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr’

Dinosaur Jr are often cited as one of the most influential bands in American rock history. You can trace their impact on bands as legendary as Nirvana, Sonic Youth and My Bloody Valentine, as well as the slacker and grunge movements as a whole.

A new documentary film, Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr, charts the journey of frontman J Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph, painting a portrait of a band of cult icons without whom modern rock would be very different.

The movie captures the trio’s first-hand accounts of their rollercoaster 37-year career, while director Philipp Reichenheim takes you along for the ride through archival footage from concerts and music videos, as well as brand-new interviews. It’s not just the band members who help tell the story – some of their peers and famous fans appear too, including Kim Gordon, Henry Rollins, Bob Mould and Thurston Moore.

Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr is out on Oct 1 in UK cinemas