Win a pair of VIP tickets to Luno presents All Points East with L’Oreal Paris

NME and L’Oreal Paris are giving away a pair of VIP tickets to this year’s Luno presents at All Points East.

As part of their Stand Up Against Street Harassment programme – which utilises the 5D’s training – L’Oreal Paris are an official sponsor of this year’s edition, where The Strokes, Haim, Jungle and more will all perform in London’s Victoria Park (Aug 18-28).

To enter, take the 10 minute online training and share your completed training certificate to the following email address: lorealparisukdigital@loreal.com.

Entrants will have the chance to win two tickets to one of the following dates: The Strokes (Aug 25), Jungle (Aug 26), Dermot Kennedy (Aug 27) or Haim (Aug 28). See here for full terms and conditions.

L’Oreal Paris is committed to Stand Up Against Street Harassment globally and they have already trained 1.8 million people around the world. Their training programme helps to educate and empower people to safely intervene if they either witness or experience street harassment. It uses Right To Be’s 5D methodology – Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, Direct – which provides practical and effective tools to safely take action.

Speaking of the campaign, L’Oreal Paris said: “By opening the public eye to the scale of harassment that women in particular experience, Stand Up aims to simultaneously discourage harassers, support victims and encourage bystanders to intervene with the aim to overall drive a cultural shift in the global response to street and public harassment.”