Win Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones and vinyl with National Album Day

National Album Day returns for its fifth edition on Saturday (October 15) with the 2022 event set to celebrate debut albums from across multiple genres and decades.

Franz Ferdinand and Sam Ryder will serve as ambassadors this year alongside KSI, The Mysterines, The Staves, Jake Bugg, India Arkin and others. Around 30 classic debut albums will be reissued alongside new debut LPs to coincide with National Album Day.

“What a glorious medium the album is,” Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos said in a statement.

Advertisement

“On the most basic level it’s a bunch of songs that sound good together, but what I love is that it is a moment in time for the artist and the listener, a way to define a period of a lifetime. It’s the long form: a novel rather than a short story, a film rather than a trailer.”

The ‘Take Me Out’ icon continued: “Sure, you can get a panel of writers to construct a song to meet the criteria of the algorithm, and that’s a distinct skill, but it will never have the complexity or richness and deep reward of a good album.”

National Album Day 2022 will put on hundreds events across the UK. HMV is set to stage its ‘Live and Local’ shows by unsigned talent, while Tim Burgess will host special ‘Tim’s Twitter Listening Parties’ with Jake Bugg and Ash. Pitchblack Playback, meanwhile, is due to present a run of immersive listening experiences.

In celebration of this year’s National Album Day, official partner and renowned audio brand Bowers & Wilkins is offering you the chance to win their new award-winning Px7 S2 over-ear noise cancelling wireless headphones.

The new headphones, which retails at £379, are described as “a truly immersive listening experience that allows you to hear more of what the artist wants you to hear”. See the preview image above.

Advertisement

Additionally, the prize contains a selection of limited edition vinyl debuts from from Nas, The National and Wu Tang Clan.

To be in with a chance of winning the prize, answer the below question:

Loading…

The full list of National Album Day CDs and vinyl for 2022 is as follows:

Alexander Ullman – Liszt: Piano Concertos 1&2, Sonata in B Minor (CD)

alt-J – An Awesome Wave (limited fern green colour vinyl)

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath (limited black & purple splatter vinyl)

Blossoms – Blossoms (limited edition orange vinyl)

Bunny Scott – The Love Somebody (expanded edition CD)

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Kingfish (limited edition 140-gram translucent yellow vinyl)

The Clash – The Clash (transparent pink vinyl)

The Damned – Damned Damned Damned (limited edition yellow vinyl)

Finley Quaye – Maverick A Strike (yellow vinyl)

Jake Bugg – Jake Bugg (10th Anniversary remastered with 16 bonus tracks 3-CD set and 2-LP black & gold vinyl set)

Jamiroquai – Emergency on Planet Earth (2-LP transparent vinyl)

Jennifer Lopez – One The 6 (peach coloured vinyl)

Mariah Carey – Mariah Carey (coloured vinyl)

Marine Girls – Lazy Ways and Beach Party (new edition CD)

Nas – Illmatic (limited edition red & blue vinyl)

The National – The National (white vinyl)

Nessa Barrett – Young Forever (debut album release on CD)

The Police – Outlandos d’Amour (limited edition blue vinyl)

Rainn Byrns – New In Town (vinyl & CD)

Sharky – People Are Strange (Digital fomat)

Smith & Burrows – Funny Looking Angels (limited edition picture disc vinyl)

The Staves – Dead & Born & Grown (recycled black vinyl)

Supergrass – I Should Coco (remastered black vinyl)

Stereophonics – Word Gets Around (gold vinyl)

The The – Soul Mining (remastered vinyl LP)

Travis – Good Feeling (25th Anniversary vinyl re-issue with ‘fan thank you’ sleeve)

Wu Tang Clan – Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) (limited edition gold vinyl)

National Album Day 2022 is presented in association with Bowers & Wilkins and BBC Sounds. For more information visit NAD ’22’s official website, and find details about the Px7 S2 headphones here.