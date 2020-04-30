Win Butler shares more snippets of a new Arcade Fire song

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has shared more snippets of new music from the Canadian band.

The group are currently working on the follow-up to their latest album ‘Everything Now’, which was released in 2017.

The frontman shared some brief clips of a new song on his Instagram story, which have been compiled by fan account @ArcadeFireTube.

Advertisement

The first clip features Butler singing the lines “You speak your mind, don’t care who it offends/With you, I never have to pretend” and an instrumental reminiscent of the band’s album ‘The Suburbs’. Another clip includes the lyric: “Infinite line of overbearing boyfriends/Time to jump the turnstile, take me to my true friends.”

A final clip is captioned “Proof I’m Alive… Still Here @arcadefire”. All three appear to be part of the same track. Watch it below now.

Butler began sharing clips from the studio earlier this month when he previewed an acoustic snippet on his Instagram story. “Sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song,” he captioned the post.

On the eve of his 40th birthday (April 13), the band’s frontman shared a series of handwritten notes confirming that Arcade Fire are working on a new album. “We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha),” he said of their writing over the last few years.

Advertisement

“Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose.”

Upon its release in 2017, NME gave ‘Everything Now’ five stars, labelling Arcade Fire “bigger, bolder and more fearful of the future than ever.”