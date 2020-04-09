Win Butler teases new Arcade Fire music in new studio footage

Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler has teased some of the band’s new music in a new clip – watch it below.

Butler posted the clip, which featured 15 seconds of music without any vocals, on his Instagram Stories. The clip showed a pair of in-studio reels rolling as some heavy riffing plays out of the speakers.

He captioned the clip: “My rock band has a really good drummer,” and tagged the official Arcade Fire Instagram page.

Advertisement

An Arcade Fire fan page on Twitter captured the footage and shared it before it disappears from Butler’s Instagram Stories after 24 hours.

The clip comes after Butler teased another snippet of new music on social media last week.

Butler posted the clip, which featured a brief eight seconds of acoustic music without any vocals, on his Instagram Stories. The only other message Butler left was the caption: “sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song”. It isn’t clear whether this song is connected to Arcade Fire.

Arcade Fire’s most recent record was in 2017 with ‘Everything Now’. NME gave their fifth studio album a glowing five-star review, labelling the band “bigger, bolder and more fearful of the future than ever.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire performed their first show in two years in February, making an appearance at New Orleans’ Kanaval Ball. Speaking to Nola.com a few months prior to the show, Butler said the band were “not planning to tour for the foreseeable future.”

Arcade Fire also shared a remastered music video of ‘Rebellion (Lies)’ last September to celebrate 15 years since its release.