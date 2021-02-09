Win Foo Fighters’ favourite records on vinyl

To celebrate the release of their new album ‘Medicine At Midnight‘, Foo Fighters are giving you the chance to win their favourite records on vinyl.

This week’s NME cover stars have each picked an album containing their favourite song and are offering up the record on vinyl – featuring choice cuts from Blur, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, David Bowie, Alice Cooper and The Police. Read all about why they love these records below, along with competition details and how to enter.

DAVE GROHL: Queen – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’, from ‘A Night At The Opera’

“Proving that every drummer deserves his moment in the spotlight, Roger Taylor famously dropped this nugget of high art on the B-side of the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ single. (Don’t get any big ideas, Taylor Hawkins).” – Dave Grohl

TAYLOR HAWKINS: The Police – ‘Synchronicity II’, from ‘Synchronicity’

“The closest The Police ever got to heavy-metal, this is one of my favourites of theirs. The live version is spectacular as well from the Synchronicity Tour. Stewart strong as an ox.” – Taylor Hawkins

NATE MENDEL: Blur – ‘Girls and Boys’, from ‘Parklife’

“A song this catchy, with a lyric this crazy, always should be someone you really love.” – Nate Mendel

PAT SMEAR: Alice Cooper – ‘I’m Eighteen’, from ‘Love It To Death’

“An anthem for all teens. I always heard it as ‘I’m A Teen’ when I was a teen.” – Pat Smear

CHRIS SHIFLETT: David Bowie – ‘Moonage Daydream’, from ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’

“I’m a huge Mick Ronson fan and one of my favourite guitar solos he ever did is the outro to ‘Moonage Daydream’. Turn it up as it fades out!” – Chris Shiflett

RAMI JAFFEE: Fleetwood Mac – ‘Gold Dust Woman’, from ‘Rumours’

“This song – ‘Gold Dust Woman’ – always seemed so mystical to me growing up. It definitely solidified in my mind that Stevie Nicks was a witch! (A good and smoking hot witch!)” – Rami Jaffee

Foo Fighters’ ‘Medicine At Midnight’ is out now. Order it here.