Win the Gretsch drum kit played by Royal Blood in their new ‘Typhoons’ video

NME are giving Royal Blood fans the chance to win the drum kit played by drummer Ben Thatcher in their new video for ‘Typhoons’. See below for details and to enter the competition.

Released last week, the video for the title track from their upcoming third album was directed by Quentin Deronzier (famed for his work with Drake and Kanye West) and sees frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher playing around a whirlwind of fans beneath a stormy London skyline.

“It’s pretty literal, but it was another way of demonstrating that violent and cyclical never-ending storm,” Kerr told NME. “It also felt like a good excuse for us to be playing in the middle of it as well. Without live shows, it felt important to be performing and for us to at least feel like we could be a part of it.

“In a way, the reason we make records is to go out and play live shows. To have that taken away feels strange. Weirdly, as a result of what’s going on right now, I feel like it made a much better record.”

To feel a little closer to the band, you can win the kit played by Thatcher in the video – with a total prize value of £3125.

The prize includes*

Gretsch Renown Series Drum Kit in Piano Black (RRP £1638)

Gretsch Full Range ‘Swamp Dawg’ 14″ x 8″ Snare Drum (RRP £523)

A Set of DW Hardware (RRP £964)

*No cymbals or throne are included in the prize

To win, simply answer the question:

Royal Blood release ‘Typhoons’ on April 30.