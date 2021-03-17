WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon teases long-awaited solo comeback

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon has released a teaser for his long-awaited solo comeback, due out later this March.

Earlier today (March 17), the K-pop singer released a short teaser video that features a preview of his upcoming music as well as the concept for the comeback. The video ends with a “coming soon” message, although no specific date was mentioned

Check it out here:

The upcoming release will be Kang’s first solo release in eight years, since his 2013 single ‘Stealer’, and also his first since joining the boyband WINNER in 2014. Before his debut as a member and the leader of WINNER, the singer competed in the television talent competition Superstar K2.

In January, his agency YG Entertainment confirmed that Kang would release a studio album in March and revealed that he had already finished the recording process, according to Soompi. It was also reported that the 27-year-old musician participated in writing, composing and producing all the songs on the record.

In the days prior to the teaser’s release, Kang Seung Yoon dropped a four-part vlog series called The Prequel, where he explores his decade-long journey in the music industry.

In other K-pop news, BTS recently performed ‘Dynamite’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where they were also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the same song. However, the group ultimately lost out to Lady Gaga‘s collaboration with Ariana Grande, ‘Rain On Me’.