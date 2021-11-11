WINNER’s Mino to make film debut in upcoming Netflix movie ‘Seoul Vibe’

WINNER member Mino is set to make his acting and big screen debut in the upcoming Netflix movie Seoul Vibe.

On November 10, the streaming platform announced Mino’s casting in the forthcoming film in a statement to South Korean news website Sports Kyunghang, noting that he is set to join the cast immediately as the movie starting production in August.

The upcoming film was originally announced by Netflix earlier this year in June. Notably, the main cast includes Yoo Ah-in (Hellbound, Voice Of Silence), Go Kyung-pyo (Reply 1988, Private Lives), Lee Kyu-hyung (Prison Playbook), Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular) and former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu.

Seoul Vibe has been described an “action blockbuster” set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, telling the story of an unbelievably ambitious plot for a slush fund robbery. It follow the divers of the “Sanggye-dong Supreme Team” who get mired in the investigation of the robbery.

In addition the film will be directed by Moon Hyun-sung, who is known for his work on the K-drama As One and the 2017 movie The King’s Case Note.

