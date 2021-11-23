WINNER’s Mino to release third solo full-length album next month

WINNER member Mino is set to make his return next month with a solo full-length album.

The singer-rapper has so far released two visual films in anticipation of the forthcoming record. Both videos feature the K-pop idol in trippy, neon-lit landscapes, accompanied by bass-heavy instrumentals.

The cryptic visuals also both end with the details of Mino’s new release, revealing that his third solo full-length album is due to arrive on December 7 at 6pm KST. More details are set to be released in the coming days.

Advertisement

Mino’s upcoming return will mark his first solo release since his sophomore studio album ‘Take’ in October last year. That album also included multiple collaborations with various other K-hip-hop and R&B musicians, such as Zion.T, iKON‘s Bobby, DPR Live and more.

His upcoming studio album will also be his first solo release since he renewed his contract with YG Entertainment in August this year, alongside the three other members of WINNER. “We want to continue on this endless journey of music while sharing more memories with you,” wrote the group through the company’s contract renewal announcement.

Mino is also expected to make his feature film debut in the upcoming Netflix movie Seoul Vibe. The film will also star Yoo Ah-in (Hellbound, Voice Of Silence), Go Kyung-pyo (Reply 1988, Private Lives), Lee Kyu-hyung (Prison Playbook), Park Ju-hyun (Extracurricular) and former Wanna One member Ong Seong-wu.

Advertisement

Seoul Vibe has been described an “action blockbuster” set against the backdrop of the 1988 Seoul Olympics, telling the story of an unbelievably ambitious plot for a slush fund robbery. It follow the divers of the “Sanggye-dong Supreme Team” who get mired in the investigation of the robbery.