Taylor Swift is set to be honoured as the Artist Of The Decade at the LA ceremony

The American Music Awards 2019 is underway in Los Angeles tonight (November 25), with stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Lizzo all nominated for awards.

Swift will also be honoured with the award for Artist Of The Decade at the event, where she will be presented with the special trophy by Carole King. The pop star’s performance has been the subject of much controversy in the run-up to the AMAs after Swift claimed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta had blocked her from performing her old songs.

Early winners at the 2019 AMAs included BTS for Top Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock and Billie Eilish for Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock. Selena Gomez kicked off the ceremony with a live performance in which she debuted two brand new songs. Host Ciara also performed before the first award of the night was handed out.

Keep up with all of the winners at the American Music Awards 2019 below.

Artist Of The Year

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist Of The Year

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Collaboration Of The Year

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road

Marshmello & Bastille – ‘Happier’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – ‘Señorita’ – winner

Post Malone & Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’

Tour Of The Year

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

Favourite Music Video

Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’

Ariana Grande – ‘7 Rings’

Halsey – ‘Without Me’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’

Taylor Swift – ‘You Need To Calm Down’



Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – winner

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Ariana Grande – ‘Thank U, Next’

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ – winner

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Halsey – ‘Without Me’ – winner

Jonas Brothers – ‘Sucker’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’

Panic! At The Disco – ‘High Hopes’

Post Malone & Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favourite Duo Or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Kane Brown – ‘Experiment’

Dan + Shay – ‘Dan + Shay’

Carrie Underwood – ‘Cry Pretty’ – winner

Favourite Song – Country

Luke Combs – ‘Beautiful Crazy’

Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’

Blake Shelton – ‘God’s Country’

Favourite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill – ‘Championships’

Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Travis Scott – ‘Astroworld’

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’

Post Malone – ‘Wow’

Travis Scott – ‘Sicko Mode’



Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown – ‘Indigo’

Khalid – ‘Free Spirit’

Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’



Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Khalid – ‘Talk’

Lizzo – ‘Juice’

Ella Mai – ‘Trip’



Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – winner

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

Favourite Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

Favourite Artist – EDM

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers



Favourite Soundtrack

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse