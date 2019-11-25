Taylor Swift is set to be honoured as the Artist Of The Decade at the LA ceremony
The American Music Awards 2019 is underway in Los Angeles tonight (November 25), with stars including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Lizzo all nominated for awards.
Swift will also be honoured with the award for Artist Of The Decade at the event, where she will be presented with the special trophy by Carole King. The pop star’s performance has been the subject of much controversy in the run-up to the AMAs after Swift claimed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta had blocked her from performing her old songs.
Early winners at the 2019 AMAs included BTS for Top Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock and Billie Eilish for Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock. Selena Gomez kicked off the ceremony with a live performance in which she debuted two brand new songs. Host Ciara also performed before the first award of the night was handed out.
Keep up with all of the winners at the American Music Awards 2019 below.
Artist Of The Year
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
New Artist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Collaboration Of The Year
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road
Marshmello & Bastille – ‘Happier’
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – ‘Señorita’ – winner
Post Malone & Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’
Tour Of The Year
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
Favourite Music Video
Billie Eilish – ‘Bad Guy’
Ariana Grande – ‘7 Rings’
Halsey – ‘Without Me’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’
Taylor Swift – ‘You Need To Calm Down’
Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo Or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS – winner
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’
Ariana Grande – ‘Thank U, Next’
Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ – winner
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Halsey – ‘Without Me’ – winner
Jonas Brothers – ‘Sucker’
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’
Panic! At The Disco – ‘High Hopes’
Post Malone & Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Favourite Duo Or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Kane Brown – ‘Experiment’
Dan + Shay – ‘Dan + Shay’
Carrie Underwood – ‘Cry Pretty’ – winner
Favourite Song – Country
Luke Combs – ‘Beautiful Crazy’
Dan + Shay – ‘Speechless’
Blake Shelton – ‘God’s Country’
Favourite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill – ‘Championships’
Post Malone – ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
Travis Scott – ‘Astroworld’
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road’
Post Malone – ‘Wow’
Travis Scott – ‘Sicko Mode’
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown – ‘Indigo’
Khalid – ‘Free Spirit’
Ella Mai – ‘Ella Mai’
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Khalid – ‘Talk’
Lizzo – ‘Juice’
Ella Mai – ‘Trip’
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – winner
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
Favourite Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
Favourite Artist – EDM
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
Favourite Soundtrack
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse