Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish lead the nominees at the New Jersey event

The MTV VMAs 2019 are underway at Newark’s Prudential Center, with the likes of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, and Cardi B all up for awards.

Going into the New Jersey ceremony, Grande and Taylor Swift both have 10 nominations each. Eilish has nine nods, while Lil Nas X has eight – seven of which are for his break-out single ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’.

Missy Elliott will be given the prestigious Video Vanguard award, while performances will come from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Normani, Taylor Swift, and more.

See below for the full rolling list of winners at the MTV VMAs 2019:

Video of the Year

21 Savage: ‘a lot’ [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: ‘bad guy’

Ariana Grande: ‘thank u, next’

Jonas Brothers: ‘Sucker’

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’ – winner

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake: ‘In My Feelings’

Ariana Grande: ‘thank u, next’

Jonas Brothers: ‘Sucker’

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: ‘Shallow’

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’

Best New Artist presented by Taco Bell

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: ‘Shallow’

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: ‘Señorita’

Taylor Swift: ‘ME!’ [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: ‘I Don’t Care’

BTS: ‘Boy With Luv’ [ft. Halsey]

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish – winner

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer: ‘Easier’

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: ‘Please Me’

Billie Eilish: ‘bad guy’

Ariana Grande: ‘thank u, next’

Jonas Brothers: ‘Sucker’

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz: ‘Rule the World'[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: ‘a lot’ [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: ‘Money’ – winner

DJ Khaled: ‘Higher’ [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: ‘SICKO MODE’ [ft. Drake]

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak: ‘Make It Better’ [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: ‘Feels Like Summer’

H.E.R.: ‘Could’ve Been’ [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: ‘Raise a Man’

Ella Mai: ‘Trip’

Normani: ‘Waves’ [ft. 6LACK]

Best K-Pop

BTS: ‘Boy With Luv’ [ft. Halsey] – winner

BLACKPINK: ‘Kill This Love’

Monsta X: ‘Who Do You Love’ [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: ‘Cat & Dog’

NCT 127: ‘Regular’

EXO: ‘Tempo’

Best Latin

Anuel AA / Karol G: ‘Secreto’

Bad Bunny: ‘MIA ‘[ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: ‘I Can’t Get Enough’

Daddy Yankee: ‘Con Calma’ [ft. Snow]

Maluma: ‘Mala Mía’

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: ‘Con Altura’ [ft. El Guincho] – winner

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers: ‘Call You Mine’ [ft. Bebe Rexha] – winner

Clean Bandit: ‘Solo’ [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: ‘Taki Taki’ [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: ‘Say My Name’

Marshmello / Bastille: ‘Happier’

Silk City / Dua Lipa: ‘Electricity’

Best Rock

The 1975: ‘Love It If We Made It’

Fall Out Boy: ‘Bishops Knife Trick’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Natural’

Lenny Kravitz: ‘Low’

Panic! At the Disco: ‘High Hopes’

twenty one pilots: ‘My Blood’

Video for Good

Halsey: ‘Nightmare’

The Killers: ‘Land of the Free’

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: ‘Runaway Train’ [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: ‘Preach’

Lil Dicky: ‘Earth’

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’ – winner

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

Best Power Anthem

Ariana Grande – ‘7 rings’

DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – ‘Wish Wish’

Halsey – ‘Nightmare’

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – ‘Tempo’

Maren Morris – ‘GIRL’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘Hot Girl Summer’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’

Taylor Swift – ‘You Need To Calm Down’

Song Of Summer

Ariana Grande, Social House – ‘Boyfriend’ – winner

Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

DaBaby – ‘Suge’

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – ‘I Don’t Care’

Jonas Brothers – Sucker’

Khalid – ‘Talk’

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’

Lil Tecca – ‘Ransom’

Lizzo – ‘Truth Hurts’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – ‘Goodbyes’

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – ‘Con Altura’

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – ‘Señorita’

Taylor Swift – ‘You Need To Calm Down’

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – ‘Call You Mine’

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – ‘The London’

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: ‘bad Guy’ (dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs: ‘Cellophane’ (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande: ‘thank u, nex’ (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (dir. Calmatic)

LSD: ‘No New Friends’ (dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’ (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: ‘when the party’s over’ (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs: ‘Cellophane’ (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande: ‘God is a woman’ (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled: ‘Just Us’ [ft. SZA] (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD: ‘No New Friends’ (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift: ‘ME!’ [ft. Brendon Urie] (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak: ‘Tints’ [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ (editing: Calmatic)

Billie Eilish: ‘bad guy’ (editing: Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande: ‘7 rings’ (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: ‘Almeda’ (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’ (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

BTS: ‘Boy With Luv’ [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Ariana Grande: ‘7 rings’ (art direction: John Richoux)

Lil Nas X: ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: ‘Señorita’ (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: ‘You Need to Calm Down’ (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: ‘I Love It’ [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

FKA twigs: ‘Cellophane’ (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: ‘Con Altura’ [ft. El Guincho] (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

LSD: ‘No New Friends’ (choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: ‘Señorita’ (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange: ‘Almeda’ (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS: ‘Boy With Luv’ [ft. Halsey] (choreography: Rie Hata)