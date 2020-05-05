Wireless Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Wireless Festival 2020 has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual London event was due to take place between July 3-5 at Finsbury Park, with Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky and Skepta set to headline. Also on the bill were the likes of AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Burna Boy. Today (May 5), organisers took to the official Wireless Twitter account to confirm that this year’s instalment has been scrapped. Advertisement “We’re sorry to announce that Wireless 2020 will not be going ahead,” they wrote. “Please read the statement below. Stay safe and love to you all.”

We're sorry to announce that Wireless 2020 will not be going ahead. Please read the statement below. Stay safe and love to you all 💜 pic.twitter.com/3EGULkiH60 — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) May 5, 2020

Wireless explained that they had “been closely monitoring” the ongoing situation, but said it had “become clear that cancelling is unavoidable”.

“Our heart goes out to the artists and fans who were looking forward to Wireless Festival. Were in this together and we thank you for your support,” the message reads.

Organisers went on to say that they were “working closely with ticketing partners” in order to process customer refunds, while those who wish to carry over their tickets to 2021 are able to do so.

“Subject to contract, Wireless Festival will be back next year on 2-4 July 2021 and will be worth the wait,” they added. You can see the full statement above.

Other acts booked to appear at Wireless 2020 included Rico Nasty, NLE Choppa, Steel Banglez, Nafe Smallz, Jay1, Young T & Bugsey, Polo G, Pop Smoke, DigDat, Kida Kudz, Darkoo and Lil Tecca.