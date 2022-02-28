Wireless Festival 2022 adds Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Burna Boy and more

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy are among the latest high-profile additions to the line-up of Wireless Festival 2022.

After returning to action in 2021, Wireless 2022 will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham – in July.

With the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Cardi B and J. Cole set to headline Wireless this year, the festival has this morning (February 28) confirmed a host of new names for their 2022 event.

Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Burna Boy are joined by the likes of Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Little Simz, Polo G, Summer Walker and Central Cee on the 2022 line-up.

You can see the updated line-up poster for Wireless Festival 2022 above. Tickets for the event go on general sale at 12pm today from here.

The aforementioned artists are set to only perform at one of the three Wireless sites during this year’s festival, and you can find a full break-down of which artists will be performing at the respective Crystal Palace, Finsbury Park and NEC editions of Wireless 2022 here.

Coverage of Wireless 2022 will be broadcast on BBC Radio 1Xtra, which is partnering with Wireless for the very first time this year. The station will air exclusive interviews and performances, while 1Xtra DJs will host stages and play special DJ sets across the nine days of the festival.

Last year’s Wireless Festival featured headline performances from Future, Skepta and Migos.