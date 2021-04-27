Wireless Festival has announced its 2021 line-up, with Future, Skepta and Migos all set to headline.

The annual festival is moving to south London’s Crystal Palace Park for this year’s event, which is set to run from September 10-12.

As well as the three aforementioned headliners – Future will headline on September 10 while Skepta will top the bill on September 11 with “an exclusive greatest hits set”, before Migos close Wireless on September 12 – a large number of acts have been confirmed for Wireless 2021 today (April 27).

Meek Mill, AJ Tracey, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Swae Lee and Rick Ross are all set to perform across the weekend. You can see Wireless 2021’s line-up announcement below.

Wireless 2021 line-up has landed 🛬 Final release tickets on sale 12pm Thursday 29th April 🔥 Like and tag your mates for a chance to win 4x VIP weekend tickets to #Wirelessfest 🤯 https://t.co/92uryjpvs7 pic.twitter.com/HReOu13tGC — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) April 27, 2021

Tickets for Wireless 2021 will go on general sale on Thursday (April 29) at 12pm from here, though there is exclusive access to tickets for Barclaycard customers from 12pm today.

Last year’s Wireless Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers staging a virtual event in its place.

In other news, Migos’ Quavo recently confirmed that the group’s long-awaited ‘Culture III’ album is currently being mixed.

The record has been promised since the release of the Atlanta trio’s last studio album ‘Culture II’, which came out in January 2018.