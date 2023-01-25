Wireless Festival announces first names for 2023 including Travis Scott and 50 Cent

Wireless Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition – check out the line-up below.

This year’s event is due to take place at Finsbury Park in north London on between July 7-9. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 27) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Today (January 25) organisers have confirmed that Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe will all play at Wireless ’23 as UK exclusive headliners. 50 Cent, meanwhile, is set to perform as a special guest.

Other artists on the bill include Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla. The latter artist, who features in this year’s NME 100, will make her exclusive UK debut at Wireless.

Additionally, the following BBC Radio 1XTRA hosts will appear across the weekend: Kenny Allstar, Seani B, DJ Target, Tiffany Calver, Nadia Jae and Remi Burgz.

1XTRA is once again the official broadcaster partner for Wireless, giving fans the option to tune in to the festival live via BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and the 1XTRA socials.

See the full list of names below and announcement video below.

FRIDAY

Playboi Carti

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Lancey Foux

Latto

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Lola Brooke

SATURDAY

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Headie One

Bryson Tiller

Flo

Joey Bada$$

Maria The Scientist

Clavish

SUNDAY

D-Block Europe

Special guest: 50 Cent

Lil Durk

Popcaan

Lil TJay

Dexter Daps

GloRilla

Black Sherif

Dreya Mac

BBC Radio 1XTRA hosts appearing across the weekend

Kenny Allstar

Seani B

DJ Target

Tiffany Calver

Nadia Jae

Remi Burgz

Last year’s Wireless Festival saw Cardi B headline Finsbury Park for a UK exclusive performance. SZA played her debut UK festival headline set, while Nicki Minaj also topped the bill. Read NME‘s review here.