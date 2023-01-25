NewsMusic News

Wireless Festival announces first names for 2023 including Travis Scott and 50 Cent

Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe are also booked as headliners

By Tom Skinner
two side by side pictures of 50 Cent (left) and Travis Scott (right) performing live onstage
50 Cent and Travis Scott perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Wireless Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition – check out the line-up below.

This year’s event is due to take place at Finsbury Park in north London on between July 7-9. Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Friday (January 27) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Today (January 25) organisers have confirmed that Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe will all play at Wireless ’23 as UK exclusive headliners. 50 Cent, meanwhile, is set to perform as a special guest.

Advertisement

Other artists on the bill include Lil Uzi Vert, Headie One, Joey Bada$$, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lola Brooke and Glorilla. The latter artist, who features in this year’s NME 100, will make her exclusive UK debut at Wireless.

Additionally, the following BBC Radio 1XTRA hosts will appear across the weekend: Kenny Allstar, Seani B, DJ Target, Tiffany Calver, Nadia Jae and Remi Burgz.

1XTRA is once again the official broadcaster partner for Wireless, giving fans the option to tune in to the festival live via BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and the 1XTRA socials.

See the full list of names below and announcement video below.

FRIDAY
Playboi Carti
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Lancey Foux
Latto
Ken Carson
Destroy Lonely
Lola Brooke

Advertisement

SATURDAY
Travis Scott
Ice Spice
Headie One
Bryson Tiller
Flo
Joey Bada$$
Maria The Scientist
Clavish

SUNDAY
D-Block Europe
Special guest: 50 Cent
Lil Durk
Popcaan
Lil TJay
Dexter Daps
GloRilla
Black Sherif
Dreya Mac

BBC Radio 1XTRA hosts appearing across the weekend
Kenny Allstar
Seani B
DJ Target
Tiffany Calver
Nadia Jae
Remi Burgz

Last year’s Wireless Festival saw Cardi B headline Finsbury Park for a UK exclusive performance. SZA played her debut UK festival headline set, while Nicki Minaj also topped the bill. Read NME‘s review here.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement