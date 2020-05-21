Wireless Festival announces virtual ‘Wireless Connect’ festival

Wireless Festival have announced ‘Wireless Connect’, a three-day virtual festival.

The online venture comes after the 2020 edition of Wireless was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Wireless Connect’ is a venture between the organisers of Wireless and the MelodyVR app, and will allow music fans to experience a virtual music festival from home.

Advertisement

Set to take place from July 3-5, Wireless are promising “an entire weekend’s worth of unseen performances, exclusive footage and so much more”. This will include pre-recorded performances from a number of artists, all of which will be available to watch for free either in 360° virtual reality on the MelodyVR app or on the Wireless Facebook page.

The full line-up for ‘Wireless Connect’ is set to be announced in due course, with organisers promising “an incredible show from some of the hottest US and UK talent”.

“There’s no more forward-thinking festival than Wireless, and there’s no more forward-thinking way of hosting a festival than in 360 VR,” Melvin Benn, MD of Festival Republic, said.

“We’ll be filming artists in MelodyVR’s amazing studio space in LA, built just for this purpose, and in the historic theatre at Ally Pally, which MelodyVR will turn into Wireless Connect. No one has done this before…”

Advertisement

This year’s Wireless Festival had been set to welcome headline slots from Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky and Skepta.