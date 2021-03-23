Wireless Festival confirms 2021 return and move to Crystal Palace Park

Organisers of Wireless Festival have confirmed that it is the latest live event to return for 2021.

The London festival will return once more between September 10-12 this year, but it will move from its traditional Finsbury Park location to South London’s Crystal Palace Park for the first time in its history.

Tickets are now on sale for the London event, although a full line-up is yet to be confirmed.

Confirmation of the event comes after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event, with organisers holding a virtual event in its place.

Promoters Festival Republic also previously confirmed that Latitude Festival plans to run at full capacity in July, while Reading & Leeds festivals are also set to go ahead this summer.

The government previously confirmed that they will “aim to remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21. Before that, outdoor hospitality, such as pubs and outdoor dining, could reopen on April 12, with indoor hospitality following on May 17.

The latter date is also the first point where live events could return, however, limited capacities and social distancing may still be required.