Wisconsin’s ‘Herd Immunity’ festival asks fans to help set up

The controversial Wisconsin festival previously named ‘Herd Immunity Fest’ is taking place this weekend.

Set to kick off today (July 16), the festival, now named ‘July Mini Fest’, has been asking fans to help set up in the festival grounds.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, organisers wrote: “So with that weather we had Tuesday, cut off a day of getting things set up for the Mini Fest. So if you have time and would like to help us get everything set up, TODAY Wednesday about 9am if you can come out to the expo to help that would be great. GOOD NEWS …… Looks like the rest of the week is going to be very nice.”

They then followed up the post with another, thanking fans who showed up to lend a helping hand. “Today weather has been on our side. Thank you to everyone that showed up to help us set up our fencing. Work in progress.”

The event, billed as the world’s first “Herd Immunity Fest”, dropped its name last month after a band pulled out due to controversy around its announcement.

The three day festival will take place from July 16th-18th in Ringle, Wisconsin. The band Nonpoint dropped off the line-up after learning of the festival’s name. “As soon as the band saw [that] they changed the title of Fest to ‘Herd Immunity Fest’, they dropped off,” the band’s management said at the time.

The band added on Twitter: “Nonpoint is not playing the show because of the name of the show.”

July Mini Fest is set to be the first rock festival featuring major acts to take place since the pandemic started. Last week, rock band Great White apologised after playing a gig in North Dakota with no social distancing measures in place.

The UK was set to hold a series of drive-in gigs this summer, but yesterday (July 15) it was announced that the shows, set to to feature The Streets, Kaiser Chiefs, Dizzee Rascal and more, were being cancelled due to fears over newlocalised lockdowns.