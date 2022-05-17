Witch Fever have announced their debut album ‘Congregation’ – listen to the title track below.

The Manchester four-piece will release the LP, which was produced by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs’ Sam Grant at Blank Studios in Newcastle, on October 21 via Sony’s Music For Nations.

The lyrics of ‘Congregation’ were largely inspired by singer Amy Walpole’s experience of growing up in a Charismatic Church, a form of Christianity that emphasises the work of the Holy Spirit, spiritual gifts and modern-day miracles. She left the church when she was 16, and her parents followed suit two years later.

“As our first album we’re really excited to just get it out there,” Walpole said in a statement about ‘Congregation’. “We feel that it’s a step above what we’ve done before as we had a chance to experiment with sound and structure. It was our first opportunity to explore writing a body of work which was challenging but has been so rewarding!”

The title track from ‘Congregation’ has been released today (May 17) along with a Laurence Warder and Sam O’Leary-directed video, which you can watch above.

“This is Alisha’s [Yarwood, guitarist] personal fave!” Walpole said about the track. “It marks a new step in our development as songwriters as it’s something different from what we’ve done before. We allowed ourselves to experiment with space and dynamics and we love it!”

You can see the tracklist for Witch Fever’s ‘Congregation’, as well as the album artwork, below. Pe-order the record here.

01. ‘Blessed Be Thy’

02. ‘Beauty and Grace’

03. ‘At The Core’

04. ‘Congregation’

05. ‘Deadlights’

06. ‘Market’

07. ‘I Saw You Dancing’

08. ‘Snare’

09. ‘Bloom’

10. ‘Sour’

11. ‘Bloodlust’

12. ‘Slow Burn’

13. ’12’

Witch Fever will support My Chemical Romance on Thursday (May 19) in Milton Keynes, while they’ll also perform at 2000trees Festival and Reading & Leeds this summer. See the band’s upcoming live schedule below and find tickets here.

MAY

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (w/ My Chemical Romance)

23 – Green Door Store, Brighton (w/ Surfbort)

24 – Strange Brew, Bristol (w/ Surfbort)

25 – Soup Kitchen, Manchester (w/ Surfbort)

26 – King Tuts, Glasgow (w/ Surfbort)

29 – Elsewhere, Margate (w/ Surfbort)

JUNE

24 – Outbreak Festival, Manchester

JULY

07 – 2000trees Festival, Cheltenham

AUGUST

26 – Reading Festival, Reading

27 – Leeds Festival, Leeds