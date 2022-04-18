Wiz Khalifa and Logic announce co-headlining tour

Wiz Khalifa and Logic have announced a co-headlining tour titled ‘Vinyl Verse’, which will take them across the US this summer. Find tickets here.

The announcement comes alongside news of special guests 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God, who will appear at various dates.

The 28-city tour kicks off on July 27 in Irvine, making stops in cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn and Nashville before finishing up in St. Louis on September 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 22), with pre-sales available beforehand. See full dates below and buy tickets here.

JULY

27 – FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine

28 – YouTube Theater, Inglewood

30 – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix

AUGUST

2 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque

3 – UTEP Don Haskins Center, El Paso

5 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin

6 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Houston

7 – Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

8 – Walmart AMP, Rogers

10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

11 – PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte

12 – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta

13 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach

14 – Waterfront Music Pavilion, Camden

16 – Barclay’s Center, Brooklyn

17 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel

19 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow

20 – XFINITY Theatre, Hartford

21 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford

22 – Xfinity Center, Mansfield

23 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs

25 – Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Darien Center

26 – Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville

27 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati

28 – The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown

30 – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls

SEPTEMBER

1 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston

2 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis

Earlier this year, Logic dropped a brand new track called ‘Breath Control’. It’s the latest preview of the Maryland rapper and producer’s upcoming new album, ‘Vinyl Days’. He first announced the project last month, sharing a clip of himself in his home studio.

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa just released a collaborative album with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk called ‘Full Court Press’.