Wiz Khalifa encourages people to take the ‘Top Down’ on new song

Wiz Khalifa has shared a new song called ‘Top Down’ – listen to it below.

Taken from his upcoming mixtape ‘Big Pimpin’, Wiz teams up with New York producer Harry Fraud – known for his work with French Montana and Curren$y – for the roll-your-windows-down, laid back track.

It follows a string of records the Taylor Gang rapper has put out as of late, including ‘Flight to China’, taken from the recently released ‘Road To Fast 9’ mixtape; ’90 IROC-Z’, where he teamed up with Curren$y; and ‘Gah Damn High’, alongside Juicy J.

Listen to ‘Top Down’ below:

Meanwhile, organisers of the first-ever European edition of Rolling Loud Festival have confirmed the lineup and new dates for 2021.

This year’s event which was due to take place at Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimão, Portugal on July 8-10 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it has now been confirmed that A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa will headline next year’s event with a number of other artists added to the bill, including Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey.