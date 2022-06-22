WizKid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines added to Wireless 2022 line-up

Wireless Festival 2022 has announced the complete line-up for its return this July with three new additions, WizKid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines.
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines will perform at Crystal Palace Park in London on July 2 while Wizkid will appear as a special guest at the NEC Birmingham on July 8. You can purchase tickets here.
After returning to action in 2021, the festival will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham. A$AP Rocky will headline the festival on the Friday night in Crystal Palace while J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator will top the bill on Saturday (July 2) and Sunday (July 3). Dave, Cardi B and J. Cole will headline the Birmingham leg from July 7-9.
Other notable acts performing at Wireless 2022 include H.E.R., Don Toliver, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, Kali Uchis, Little Simz, The Kid LAROI and more.
Check out the full line-up for Wireless 2022 below.
July 1 (Crystal Palace):
A$AP Rocky
Chris Brown
The Kid Laroi
Lil Uzi Vert
Don Toliver
Ski Mask The Slump God
Trippie Redd
Snoochie Shy
Sleepy Hallow
Fivio Foreign
Bia
Rico Nasty
Nardo Wick
OhGeesy
Kenny Allstar
July 2 (Crystal Palace):
J. Cole
Playboi Carti
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Nines
Ari Lennox
Flo Milli
So Faygo
Tiffany Calver
Potter Payper
DDG
Ms Banks
Bas
Lancey Foux
French The Kid
DC
Swarzy
July 3 (Crystal Palace):
Tyler, the Creator
Roddy Ricch
Baby Keem
Kali Uchis
Little Simz
Snoh Aalegra
AG Club
Snoochie Shy
Ghetts
Miraa May
Bakar
Knucks
Sainte
Berwyn
Skiifall
Kenny Allstar
July 8 (Finsbury Park):
Cardi B
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Burna Boy
Giveon
Mahalia
ArrDee
Sian Anderson
Omah Lay
Rema
B Young
Enny
Backroad Gee
Ayra Starr
Cuppy
July 9 (Finsbury Park):
SZA
Summer Walker
H.E.R
Jack Harlow
6LACK
BLXST
Jhene Aiko
Kaash Paige
Nadia Jae
Rubi Rose
Lucky Daye
Queen Naija
BLEU
Mnelia
Ruger
Amaria BB
Bailey333
Ace
July 10 (Finsbury Park):
Nicki Minaj
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Polo G
Lil Tjay
City Girls
Jnr Choi
Hazey
Tiffany Calver
Fireboy DML
Skillibeng
Shenseea
Unknown T
A1 X J1
J.I
Babyface Ray
Seani B
July 8 (NEC Birmingham):
Dave
WizKid
Summer Walker
Little Simz
Popcaan
BLXST
DJ Target
Fireboy DML
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Unknown T
DC
DJ Edu
July 9 (NEC Birmingham):
Cardi B
Chris Brown
Lil Baby
Burna Boy
Central Cee
Mahalia
Lil Tjay
City Girls
Remi Burgz
Arrdee
Steel Banglez
B Young
Mowgs
JBEE
Crystal Millz
Comfy
Jeremiah Asiamah
July 10 (NEC Birmingham):
J. Cole
Roddy Ricch
D Block Europe
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Digga D
Kaash Paige
Polo G
DJ Target
Potter Payper
Knucks
Proph
Enny
Sainte
Backroad Gee
French the Kid
Bailey 333
Sir Spyro
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s appearance at the festival this year will mark his highly anticipated return after he was arrested at the event last year ahead of his scheduled performance.
“Police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago. I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys,” he wrote on an Instagram Story following his arrest.