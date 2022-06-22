WizKid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines added to Wireless 2022 line-up

Wireless Festival 2022 has announced the complete line-up for its return this July with three new additions, WizKid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Nines will perform at Crystal Palace Park in London on July 2 while Wizkid will appear as a special guest at the NEC Birmingham on July 8. You can purchase tickets here.

After returning to action in 2021, the festival will take place across three sites – two in London, one in Birmingham. A$AP Rocky will headline the festival on the Friday night in Crystal Palace while J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator will top the bill on Saturday (July 2) and Sunday (July 3). Dave, Cardi B and J. Cole will headline the Birmingham leg from July 7-9.

Advertisement

Other notable acts performing at Wireless 2022 include H.E.R., Don Toliver, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, Kali Uchis, Little Simz, The Kid LAROI and more.

Check out the full line-up for Wireless 2022 below.

July 1 (Crystal Palace):

A$AP Rocky

Chris Brown

The Kid Laroi

Lil Uzi Vert

Don Toliver

Ski Mask The Slump God

Trippie Redd

Snoochie Shy

Sleepy Hallow

Fivio Foreign

Bia

Rico Nasty

Nardo Wick

OhGeesy

Kenny Allstar

July 2 (Crystal Palace):

J. Cole

Playboi Carti

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Nines

Ari Lennox

Flo Milli

So Faygo

Tiffany Calver

Potter Payper

DDG

Ms Banks

Bas

Lancey Foux

French The Kid

DC

Swarzy

July 3 (Crystal Palace):

Tyler, the Creator

Roddy Ricch

Baby Keem

Kali Uchis

Little Simz

Snoh Aalegra

AG Club

Snoochie Shy

Ghetts

Miraa May

Bakar

Knucks

Sainte

Berwyn

Skiifall

Kenny Allstar

July 8 (Finsbury Park):

Cardi B

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Burna Boy

Giveon

Mahalia

ArrDee

Sian Anderson

Omah Lay

Rema

B Young

Enny

Backroad Gee

Ayra Starr

Cuppy

Advertisement

July 9 (Finsbury Park):

SZA

Summer Walker

H.E.R

Jack Harlow

6LACK

BLXST

Jhene Aiko

Kaash Paige

Nadia Jae

Rubi Rose

Lucky Daye

Queen Naija

BLEU

Mnelia

Ruger

Amaria BB

Bailey333

Ace

July 10 (Finsbury Park):

Nicki Minaj

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Polo G

Lil Tjay

City Girls

Jnr Choi

Hazey

Tiffany Calver

Fireboy DML

Skillibeng

Shenseea

Unknown T

A1 X J1

J.I

Babyface Ray

Seani B

July 8 (NEC Birmingham):

Dave

WizKid

Summer Walker

Little Simz

Popcaan

BLXST

DJ Target

Fireboy DML

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Unknown T

DC

DJ Edu

July 9 (NEC Birmingham):

Cardi B

Chris Brown

Lil Baby

Burna Boy

Central Cee

Mahalia

Lil Tjay

City Girls

Remi Burgz

Arrdee

Steel Banglez

B Young

Mowgs

JBEE

Crystal Millz

Comfy

Jeremiah Asiamah

July 10 (NEC Birmingham):

J. Cole

Roddy Ricch

D Block Europe

Jack Harlow

Moneybagg Yo

Digga D

Kaash Paige

Polo G

DJ Target

Potter Payper

Knucks

Proph

Enny

Sainte

Backroad Gee

French the Kid

Bailey 333

Sir Spyro

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s appearance at the festival this year will mark his highly anticipated return after he was arrested at the event last year ahead of his scheduled performance.

“Police locked me up before I went on stage for something I was accused of 2 years ago. I’m OK and I’ll try my best to make it up to you guys,” he wrote on an Instagram Story following his arrest.