WizKid and Burna Boy share stylish new ‘Ginger’ video

WizKid and Burna Boy have released a music video for their collaborative track ‘Ginger’.

Directed by Meji Alabi, who previously shot videos for Burna Boy’s ‘Pull Up’ and ‘On the Low,’ the visual showcases the two artists dancing in a sparsely furnished warehouse, interspersed with clips of models and cars.

Watch the full ‘Ginger’ video below.

The song features on WizKid’s 2020 album ‘Made In Lagos’. In a three-star review of the record, NME wrote: “The production on the album is mainly centred around Yoruba, Afro-Latin and Afrobeats percussion, which creates a sense of homecoming. Yet this latest project meanders for a few tracks too many; ‘Mighty Wine’ and ‘Essence’, for example, are expendable.

“While each of WizKid’s previous projects excited and shook listeners with energy, ‘Made In Lagos’ sadly lacks a certain panache, despite its author’s vitality.”

Burna Boy also released his fifth studio album ‘Twice As Tall’ last year, while both artists were vocal in condemning police brutality in Nigeria, perpetrated by the country’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In his Big Read cover interview with NME last summer, Burna Boy spoke about ‘Monsters You Made’ and how he wrote it to fight against systems of oppression.

“There are so many situations where a fight needs to be had. A revolution is needed, and I want to inspire it,” he said. “I’m painting a picture of what we already see every day, but maybe no one has painted the picture in an honest form before. I tried to do that with ‘Monsters.’”