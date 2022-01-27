Wizkid set to headline London’s Yam Carnival 2022

Wizkid has been announced as the headliner of Yam Carnival 2022 in London.

The Afrobeats festival, which celebrates Black music, culture and dance, will take place on Clapham Common in the capital on August 27.

Wizkid will perform his only outdoor show of the year at Yam Carnival, with the slot following on from his trio of sold-out gigs at The O2 in London last year.

The likes of Naira Marley, Flavour, Fally Ipupa, CKay and ShaSimone will also perform on the main stage at the festival.

DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Major League DJz, Focalistic, Vigro Deep, Kamo Mphela, DBN Gogo and Young Stunna will perform at Yam Carnival on its Piano People Stage.

Limited pre-sale tickets for Yam Carnival 2022 are available from Wednesday (February 2) at 10am, before general sale tickets go on sale at 1pm on the same day from here.

Yam Carnival will take place on Clapham Common the day before the new London festival Electric City, which will see Chase & Status headlining.

The duo will be performing their brand new live show during their headline slot at Electric City, with the likes of Headie One, Andy C and Jme (presenting ‘Grime MC FM’) also set to perform during the day.

Last month Wizkid shared a short film, Made In Lagos, to accompany his 2020 album of the same name.

Wizkid also teamed up with Burna Boy recently for the track ‘B. D’OR’.