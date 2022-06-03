WJSN say new music is “coming soon”

WJSN have announced that they will be releasing new music very soon.

Today (June 3), the group announced that they would be making their comeback next month through a through a “coming soon” poster that was released on the group’s social media platforms. The poster, which simulated the look of the ocean floor, note that the group is set to release new music on July 5 at 6pm KST.

WJSN’s forthcoming project will come over a year after the release of their ninth mini-album ‘Unnatural’. The project, led by a title track of the same name, notably did not feature Chengxiao, Meiqi and Xuanyi due to scheduling conflicts in China at the time.

Advertisement

2021 also saw the formation of the group’s second sub-unit, WJSN The Black. The quartet – consisting SeolA, Bona, Exy and Eunseo – released the single album ‘My Attitude’, which featured the title track ‘Easy’ and B-side ‘Kiss Your Lips’.

News of WJSN’s forthcoming return comes just a day after the finale of Queendom 2, the Mnet reality TV series which the girl group had competed in against K-pop acts such as Hyolyn, VIVIZ, Kep1er, Brave Girls and LOONA.

As part of the voting process to determine the final Queendom 2 winner, the contestants had released new original songs in advance in order for the steams to be counted towards the contestants’ final scores. WJSN’s release was the song ‘Aura’, which helped them come win the show.