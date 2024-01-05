WJSN’s SeolA to make solo debut with ‘Inside Out’ this month

WJSN singer SeolA will be making her solo debut with ‘Inside Out’ later this month.

Starship Entertainment has released details for WJSN member SeolA’s upcoming solo debut. Her first single album ‘Inside Out’, which is due out on January 23 at 6pm KST, will feature three songs and be led by the title track ‘Without U’, which was notably co-penned by the singer.

The other two tracks on ‘Inside Out’ are ‘Let’s Talk (Loneliness)’ and ‘NO GIRL’, both of which are also co-written and co-composed by SeolA.

According to a previouslyreleased schedule graphic, the singer will be dropping several teaser images for the project throughout the coming week. She will also release a preview of the songs on January 18, and a music video teaser for ‘Without U’ on January 21.

Starship Entertainment first confirmed reports of SeolA’s upcoming solo debut in December, commenting at the time: “We ask that you give lots of support to SeolA, who will be starting 2024 with a solo debut.” She is notably the first WJSN member to go solo.

The singer had previously written and composed songs for the girl group, namely ‘Our Garden’ from their eighth mini-album ‘Neverland’ in 2020 and ‘New Me’ from 2021’s ‘Unnatural’.

In addition to a member of WJSN, SeolA is also a part of the girl group’s second sub-unit, WJSN The Black, alongside members Exy, Bona and Eunseo. The quartet debuted in 2021 with their first single album ‘My Attitude’ and its lead single ‘Easy’.