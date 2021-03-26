Wolf Alice have added new dates to their 2022 UK and Ireland tour due to demand – see the updated list of shows below.

The January tour dates will come on the back of the band’s forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’ (out June 11 via Dirty Hit), which was previewed last month with first single ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

After the band’s gigs at London’s Hammersmith Apollo and Glasgow’s Barrowlands sold out immediately after going on sale this morning (March 26), second shows have been added in both cities.

The band will now play Glasgow on January 8 as well as the previous night, while an extra London show comes on the 19th of the month.

See the band’s updated list of UK and Irish tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

JANUARY 2022

7 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (sold out)

8 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (new date)

9 – Newcastle, City Hall

10 – Norwich, UEA

12 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

14 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

15 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – London, Eventim Apollo (sold out)

19 – London, Eventim Apollo (new date)

22 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

23 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

25 – Dublin, Olympia

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Plymouth, Pavilions

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

Sharing a statement alongside the tour announcement on Facebook, the band wrote: “i can not wait to wake up extremely dehydrated on the tour bus and step outside to see theo kicking a ball about in norwich UEA car park, to drink my breakfast beer to the sweet tones of joff’s noodling in glasgow barrowland’s dressing room (up there with my favey d rooms i must say).

“i can’t wait to request some horrific songs at joel’s dodgy dj set post btown (btown omg ive missed u!) 02 academy sipping on something blue but most importantly i can not wait to see you all again old fans and new even the friend you’ve dragged along who doesn’t even want to be there i can’t wait to see you too.”

NME said in a recent track review that the band’s new single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ is “a majestic change of pace from Britain’s best band”.