Wolf Alice among final acts for Spain’s Andalucía Big Festival

Wolf Alice are among the final list of names for new Spanish festival Andalucía Big Festival – see the full line-up below.

The festival, from the organisers of Mad Cool, will take place from September 8-10 on the Sacaba Beach in Malaga and was announced back in April alongside another new event called Mad Cool Sunset. Andalucía Big Festival will be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Muse and Jamiroquai.

Day splits have now been announced for Andalucía Big Festival alongside the news that Wolf Alice have joined the line-up along with María José Llergo, Niños Mutantes, Delaporte, Viva Belgrado and more.

See the full line-up below. Others to play at the event include Other confirmed acts include Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, Paolo Nutini, AURORA and Lucy Dacus.

The original Madrid festival Mad Cool will take place between July 6-10 this year, with the likes of Metallica, Muse, The Killers, Haim and Florence + The Machine set to perform.

A further event called Mad Cool Sunset will take place on September 10 and feature Rage Against The Machine as headliners alongside Biffy Clyro, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Yard Act, Sports Team, Nova Twins and more.

The original Mad Cool Festival is expanding to a five-day event this summer as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Organisers previously promised that they were “working very hard to compensate [attendees]” in 2022 with “an unforgettable experience” after both of their 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to COVID.

Rage Against The Machine, who haven’t performed live since 2011, are also set to headline Reading & Leeds 2022 in August alongside Arctic Monkeys, Dave and more.