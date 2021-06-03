Wolf Alice announce 2021 ‘Blue Weekend’ North American tour

Wolf Alice have announced that they’ll be embarking on a 2021 North American tour in support of their new album, ‘Blue Weekend’.

The London band’s third LP arrives tomorrow (June 4) via Dirty Hit, featuring the singles ‘How Can I Make It OK?’, ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘The Last Man On Earth’ and ‘Smile’.

The US tour begins on October 25 in Seattle, and includes stops in Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Nashville and wraps up in Atlanta on November 20. You can see a full list of dates below.

Announcing the tour on Instagram, Wolf Alice wrote: “America baby! It’s been so long since we’ve been gone, but hope is on the horizon, we’re coming back. Grab tix and come join the party, we’ve missed you.”

Tickets go on sale Friday June 4 at 10am US local time – get them here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPqR5YkI8H1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

WOLF ALICE: 2021 US TOUR

OCTOBER, 2021

25 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Market

26 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

28 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

29 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

30 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

NOVEMBER, 2021

1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Grand @ The Complex

3 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

9 – Columbus, OH – Newport

11 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

13 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

15 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

16 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

18 – Nasvhille, TN – Cannery

20 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

Wolf Alice will take the record on the road in the UK next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly called ‘Blue Weekend’ “another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements [Wolf Alice’s] place at the very peak of British music.”