Wolf Alice announce 2022 European tour

Wolf Alice have announced details of a European tour that will take place early next year.

The band will head to the continent in February 2022 for a number of live dates in support of their recently released third album ‘Blue Weekend’.

Set to be Wolf Alice’s first European tour since 2018, the band will visit France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and more next year. The tour will conclude in Barcelona on March 6.

Advertisement

You can see Wolf Alice’s upcoming European tour dates below.

February 2022

11 – Fvtvr, Paris, France

12 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

13 – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

14 – Luxor, Cologne, Germany

16 – Rotondes, Luxembourg

17 – Uebel & Gefährlich, Hamburg, Germany

18 – Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Rockefeller Musical Hall, Oslo, Norway

21 – Pusterviksbaren, Gothenburg, Sweden

24 – Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

26 – Technikum, Munich, Germany

27 – Kesselhaus, Berlin, Germany

March 2022

2 – La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

3 – Coliseu Dos Recreios, Lisbon, Portugal

6 – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

Tickets for Wolf Alice’s 2022 European tour will go on sale on Friday (June 18) at 10am CEST, and will be available to purchase from here.

Wolf Alice will also head out on the road in the UK and Ireland in January next year – you can find out details about that tour here.

Advertisement

Wolf Alice clinched the UK’s number one album last Friday (June 11) with ‘Blue Weekend’. It’s the band’s first chart-topping LP, with their two previous albums – 2015’s ‘My Love Is Cool’ and 2017’s ‘Visions Of A Life’ – both peaking at number two in the UK charts.

Speaking about the achievement, the band said: “Roses are red, violets are blue, we always thought we’d be Number 2 – but we’re not! YES!”