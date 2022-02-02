Wolf Alice announce 2022 North American ‘Blue Weekend’ tour

Wolf Alice will tour North America this March and April, taking in shows across the US and Canada on a 20-date run.

The tour, announced yesterday (February 1), is part of the band’s ongoing world tour in support of their third studio album, ‘Blue Weekend’. It marks their second tour of North America in as many years, following their run of dates in late 2021.

Along with their headlining dates, the band will also play two shows in June as a support act. They’ll open for Bleachers at the Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Colorado on Tuesday June 21, and then for Halsey at the Hollywood Bowl the following night. The former is part of Bleachers’ four-month North American tour, while the latter is part of Halsey’s ‘Love And Power’ tour.

Wolf Alice’s 2022 is also composed of rescheduled UK tour dates for this month, which will commence on Valentine’s Day in Glasgow with three nights at the Barrowland Ballroom. A run of postponed European dates, meanwhile, are yet to be rescheduled. The band will perform at Tempelhof Sounds in Berlin before returning to the US in October, where they are scheduled to take part in the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

View the full list of North American tour dates for the band below.

Wolf Alice’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MARCH

21 – Atlanta, The Buckhead

22 – Chapel Hill, Cat’s Cradle

24 – Asbury Park, The Stone Pony

25 – Hamden, Space Ballroom

26 – Harrisburg, University XL Live

28 – Montreal, Corona Theatre

29 – Toronto, Opera House

30 – Cleveland, Beachland Ballroom

APRIL

1 – Pittsburg, Stage AE

2 – Grand Rapids, Elevation

3 – Indianapolis, Deluxe

4 – Madison, Majestic

8 – Des Moines, Wooly’s

11 – Lincoln, Bourbon Theatre

12 – St. Louis, Delmar Hall

14 – Austin, Emo’s

15 – Dallas, Echo Lounge & Music Hall

16 – Houston, House of Blues

JUNE

20 – Morrison, Red Rocks Ampitheatre (with Bleachers)

22 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl (with Halsey)