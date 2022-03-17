Wolf Alice announce further North American 2022 tour dates

Wolf Alice have announced a new set of North American tour dates for September and October – tickets will be available from here.

The London four-piece are already due to tour the continent later this month and into April in support of their third studio album, ‘Blue Weekend’.

Wolf Alice will then head back to the US and Canada for a series of live dates in late September and through October.

Kicking off at New York City’s Terminal 5 on September 27, the tour will visit such cities as Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Vancouver before concluding in San Francisco on October 17.

North America Fall Tour 💙

Tickets on sale this Friday 18th 10am local.https://t.co/LEsYYtupt1 pic.twitter.com/qrLem6JQ8W — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) March 15, 2022

Tickets for Wolf Alice’s latest set of North American tour dates will go on sale tomorrow (March 18) at 10am local time, and you’ll be able to find tickets here.

You can see Wolf Alice’s newly announced North American live dates below.

September

27 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

29 – Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

30 – Big Night Live, Boston, MA

October

1 – Empire Live, Albany, NY

3 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

4 – St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, MI

6 – Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

7 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

8 – The Truman, Kansas City, Mo

10 – Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

11 – Complex – Grand, Salt Lake City, UT

13 – Showbox SODO, Seattle, WA

14 – Commodore, Vancouver, BC

15 – Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

17 – The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA

Wolf Alice were recently named on the line-up for Glastonbury 2022, while they will also play at Reading & Leeds Festival this summer – you can find tickets for the latter here.