Wolf Alice announce intimate UK tour in support of Revive Live campaign

Wolf Alice have announced a short tour of intimate UK dates in support of the Revive Live campaign.

The initiative, which aims to get audiences back into grassroots venues, has already seen the likes of The Vaccines, Rag’n’Bone Man, Miles Kane, Sam Fender and more announce or play shows.

Wolf Alice will now join them as part of the campaign, with four shows just announced for late September.

“As part of the Revive Live campaign we’ve teamed up with the legends at the @musicvenuetrust to put on these small intimate shows,” the band announced on Instagram. “Playing these kinds of shows, at these independent venues feels intrinsic to what makes Wolf Alice who we are and it’s been weird not being able to do this kind of thing for the past few years.

“Safe to say we are excited. Thank you to MVT for working tirelessly, against all odds to keep this precious part of culture going. Watching and playing live music, loud and sweaty is an unparalleled experience. See you there x.”

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday (August 25) and can be purchased here. Wolf Alice’s Revive Live tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER 2021

25 – Stoke, Sugarmill

26 – Frome, Cheese And Grain

27 – Swansea, Sin City

29 – Southampton, Joiners

Wolf Alice will embark on a longer UK tour next year and recently added a third London date to the January jaunt.

Meanwhile, the band have been nominated for the 2021 Mercury Music Prize for their third album ‘Blue Weekend’. It is the third time the group have received the nod; they could pick up the trophy for the second time following their victory in 2018 for ‘Visions Of A Life’.