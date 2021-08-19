Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Ghetts, Celeste and more to perform at 2021 Mercury Prize ceremony

The initial line-up of performers at this year’s Mercury Prize awards ceremony has been announced, along with confirmation of the host.

Nominees Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Ghetts, Celeste, Mogwai, BERWYN, Hannah Peel, Laura Mvula, Nubya Garcia and Black Country, New Road will each play a song from their shortlisted album at the ceremony held on September 9 at London’s Eventim Apollo.

Lauren Laverne will return to host the ceremony again, with BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Four both broadcasting the awards ceremony live.

BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Laverne said: “I’m delighted to be hosting the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show. It’s a fantastic shortlist showcasing the incredible creativity of the British & Irish music scene – and I’m looking forward to seeing some amazing live performances at the show.”

Extra tickets have also been released for the ceremony – purchase here.

6 Music will be celebrating previous winners with ‘The Mercury Prize: Winners’ Playlist’ on September 7 (4am-5am BST), which will be available to listen to on BBC Sounds alongside mini guides to each of this year’s shortlisted albums.

See the full list of Mercury Prize nominations for 2021 below:

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’

BERWYN – ‘DEMOTAPE/VEGA’

Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’

Celeste – ‘Not Your Muse’

Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra – ‘Promises’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict of Interest’

Hannah Peel – ‘Fir Wave’

Laura Mvula – ‘Pink Noise’

Mogwai – ‘As the Love Continues’

Nubya Garcia – ‘SOURCE’

SAULT – ‘Untitled (Rise)’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BBC Four will broadcast ‘Hyundai Mercury Prize 2021 Live: Album of the Year’ (9pm-10.15pm BST) while ‘The Mercury Prize on BBC Radio 6 Music’ will be hosted by Tom Ravenscroft (8pm-12am BST).