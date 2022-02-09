Wolf Alice’s “dream come true” was to have a night out with Sam Fender and Tom Grennan

Ahead of their win for Group Of The Year at last night’s BRIT Awards, Wolf Alice had a quick chat with NME about their whirlwind year and dreams of partying with Sam Fender and Tom Grennan. Watch out full red carpet interview with the band above.

The band were nominated in the category alongside Coldplay, Little Mix, D-Block Europe and London Grammar.

“There’s loads of great music in there,” drummer Joel Amey told NME about their fellow nominees. “We’re just happy to be here. I know everyone says that, but it’s very flatted for Wolf Alice to be at the BRITs for a third time. So yeah, we’ll see what happens?”

And what it would it mean to beat a band the size of Coldplay? “That would be a right laugh,” replied bassist Theo Ellis.

The four-piece humble about why their acclaimed third album ‘Blue Weekend‘ has had the impact that it’s enjoyed over the last 12 months “it’s not really for us to say”, said singer Ellie Rowsell), and said that they were still very much too deep in the cycle of that record to consider their next move.

Asked if they had talked about where they wanted to take their sound on album number four, Rowsell replied, “tonight after a couple of drinks we will” with Amey adding: “Let’s sit down at a table and see what they’ve got. But not yet – we’re still in ‘Blue Weekend’ world and it’s very fun.”

Admitting that glamorous awards ceremony still aren’t where they feel most at home, the band said that there were only a select few artists in the room at the BRITs that they were looking forward to catching up with.

“We haven’t got any mates!” joked Ellis. “Tom Grennan is always a laugh. I’m looking forward to seeing him. I’m looking forward to watching Dave, Adele, Liam Gallagher. And Sam Fender – I’d like to meet him. I feel like he’s a bit of me.

“There are rumours of Sam Fender having a bus going to South London and Tom Grennan’s having an afterparty so!”

Rowswell added: “Our dreams are going to come true!”

Wolf Alice are nominated for five awards at this year’s BandLab NME Awards 2022, including Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist for ‘Blue Weekend’, Best Festival Headliner, Best Band In The World, and Best Band From The UK: Supported By Pizza Express. The band will find out if they’ve won at the ceremony at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2.

Later this month (February 14), Wolf Alice will kick off their postponed UK tour in Glasgow. The raft of dates, which include three headline shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, was originally scheduled to take place in January but was pushed back due to safety concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19.