Wolf Alice cover The Pogues, Alex G and more at intimate London charity gig

Wolf Alice played numerous acoustic covers of songs by artists including The Pogues and Alex G at an intimate charity show at London’s Sebright Arms this weekend.

The show was part of Barnfest, an all-dayer raising money for children’s cancer charity Flynne’s Barn.

The show included their cover of Alex G’s ‘Bobby’, which appeared on the deluxe edition of their 2021 album ‘Blue Weekend’, and renditions of The Pogues’ ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday’, Johnny Flynn‘s ‘The Water’ and the traditional American folk song ‘Plastic Jesus’. They also performed numerous acoustic versions of their own songs.

Check out the full setlist below [via Setlist.fm]:

‘How Can I Make It OK?’ ‘Safe From Heartbreak (If You Never Fall In Love)’ ‘Bobby’ (Alex G cover) ‘I’m A Man You Don’t Meet Everyday’ (The Pogues cover) ‘Plastic Jesus’ (traditional) ‘Lipstick On The Glass’ ‘The Water’ (Johnny Flynn cover) ‘Bros’

The band recently appeared alongside Mel C and Self Esteem on the track ‘Call Me A Lioness’, which was recorded for the England Women’s World Cup team.

Shared today (July 19), the track celebrates their win at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, and rallied behind them ahead of the World Cup. It also makes reference to both Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who scored the winning goals at last year’s Euro Final.

The song arrives as an “unofficial” anthem for the England team, as the Football Association no longer commissions music for England’s international campaigns, following the 2014 men’s World Cup in Brazil.

Meanwhile, in December, Wolf Alice released a cover of the Christmas classic ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’.