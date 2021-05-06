Wolf Alice, Ed Sheeran and Royal Blood are among the artists who will record brand new performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music 2021.

This year’s Big Weekend festival will take place online for the second consecutive year due to coronavirus-enforced restrictions, and will run on BBC Radio 1, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds from May 28-31.

Radio 1 have today (May 6) confirmed eight big-name artists who will record new performances “from very special locations” for this year’s Big Weekend, including Wolf Alice, Sheeran and Royal Blood.

Advertisement

AJ Tracey, Celeste, Anne-Marie, Mabel and London Grammar will also provide live sets across the weekend – you can find out more information about this year’s Big Weekend here.

🎉 From 28th – 31st May we’re bringing you over 100 performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music! Get ready for brand new sets from: ✨ Ed Sheeran

✨ @AJTracey

✨ @AnneMarie

✨ @Celeste

✨ @LondonGrammar

✨ @Mabel

✨ @royalblooduk

✨ @wolfalicemusic pic.twitter.com/2OINWOv0E1 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 6, 2021

A host of new and emerging acts will also record remote live performances for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2021, including the likes of Enny, Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Kynsy – you can find the full BBC Introducing line-up here.

On May 28, BBC Sounds will broadcast a number of exclusive DJ sets from the likes of Bicep, The Blessed Madonna and Logic1000.

Earlier this week Wolf Alice delivered a remote performance of their song ‘Smile’ for The Late Late Show with James Corden. The track will feature on their upcoming new album ‘Blue Weekend’, which is now set for release on June 4.