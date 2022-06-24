Wolf Alice have landed in London ahead of Glastonbury performance

Wolf Alice have touched down in Heathrow Airport ahead of their scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival this evening (June 24).

The band shared a short Instagram Story from inside of an airplane with Heathrow Airport tagged as a location this morning. Wolf Alice had previously announced that they were stranded in Los Angeles after their flight to London had been cancelled on Thursday (June 23).

They took to Twitter in the early hours of the morning to ask “has anyone got a private jet in LA?” before explaining a minute later: “Our flights been cancelled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”

The band updated fans later that they were “waiting for a flight to Seattle where we can go direct to [London] from there”.

We r now waiting for a flight to Seattle where we can go direct to ldn from there 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/3b5nH2uSrn — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) June 23, 2022

Wolf Alice are due to play at 4:45pm on the Pyramid Stage today ahead of Billie Eilish and Sam Fender. Wolf Alice last played Glastonbury in 2016 but did take part in last year’s Live At Worthy Farm virtual concert.

They have also released a new EP, ‘Blue Lullaby’ today (June 24) ahead of their Glastonbury performance. The EP sees Wolf Alice turn in lullaby versions of select songs from their ‘Blue Weekend’ album.

Wolf Alice aren’t the only ones with their appearance at Glastonbury Festival this weekend in jeopardy. The Chemical Brothers are currently still unsure of their attendance at the festival. Earlier this week, they were forced to cancel their show in Cork due to a positive COVID test in their camp.

Yesterday, Bastille performed a secret set at Glastonbury on the William’s Green stage backed by the 10-piece brass band Ol’ Dirty Brasstards. The band performed after festival founder Michael Eavis’ traditional covers set.

Check back at NME here for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.