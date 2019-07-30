Wolf Alice to headline Glastonbury’s Pilton Party

Fancy heading back to Worthy Farm in September?

Wolf Alice have been announced as the headliners for the 2019 edition of Glastonbury Festival’s Pilton Party.

Every September, a few bands return to Worthy Farm for the annual bash, and the four-piece follow Liam Gallagher, who headlined the festival in 2018.

Wolf Alice will be joined by Sam Richardson & the Renegades and Pattern Pusher at the event on September 6.

If you want tickets (priced at £30) for the event, you’ll have to grab them in person from Glastonbury’s ticket office in the Somerset town of the same name on Saturday (August 3) from 10am-6pm.

This past weekend, Wolf Alice graduated to becoming festival headliners, topping the bill at Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival.

In the NME review of the set, Hannah Mylrea said: “As [Ellie] Rowsell clambers into the crowd for the finale of ‘Giant Peach’ and confetti rains down on the army of fans enjoying the set, Wolf Alice leave the audience with no doubt that the headline spot is where they’re meant to be on the line-up.”

Glastonbury Festival itself is set to return to Worthy Farm between June 24-28 next year. Organiser Michael Eavis has recently responded to rumours that Fleetwood Mac could headline the event, after the band teased an appearance during their recent Wembley Stadium show.

The band lead the bookies odds for Glastonbury 2020, with Elton John and Madonna also heavily rumoured to be playing.