Wolf Alice share first episode of new mini-documentary series, ‘Making Blue Lullaby’

Wolf Alice have launched a new series of mini-documentaries to accompany their upcoming ‘Blue Lullaby’ EP – check out the first instalment below.

The North London band released a “lullaby version” of their 2021 single ‘The Last Man On Earth’ last week. It’s one of four ‘Blue Weekend’ tracks to have been given a stripped-back reimagining for the aforementioned four-track collection, which arrives on June 24 via Dirty Hit (pre-save here).

Today (May 10) Wolf Alice posted the first episode of the Stroma Cairns-directed Making Blue Lullaby. The four-minute video sees Ellie Rowsell and co. recording at Paul Epworth‘s Church Studios in Crouch End, north London.

“We’ve got a lot of versions of these songs that we’ve played in different sessions,” explained bassist Theo Ellis early in the film. “And when we were working through them we realised that there was these alternatives that were really cool.

“We were so proud of them… we wanted to share them.”

Elsewhere, frontwoman Rowsell said that the process of removing the many elements of the original tracks had been an “interesting” experience. You can watch the episode in full here:

Director: Stroma Cairns

Camera: Stroma Cairns and Jonah Francis West

Interviews: Jonah Francis West

Producer: Imogen West / In The Company Of — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) May 10, 2022

‘Blue Lullaby’ will also feature new versions of ‘No Hard Feelings’, ‘Lipstick On The Glass’ and ‘How Can I Make It OK?’.

Announcing the project, Ellie Rowsell explained: “We had a really nice moment during the ‘Blue Weekend’ campaign singing one of our songs with a choir and we wanted to experience that again with a few other songs, especially as there are a lot of harmonies and a lot of vocal layering on ‘Blue Weekend’.

“Hearing multiple voices singing together is an unparalleled feeling to me so I’m happy we got to record this experience and I hope people enjoy it.”

Wolf Alice will perform live at Glastonbury, TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds this summer. Prior to those festival appearances, the BRIT-winning group will open for Harry Styles at select dates of his European ‘Love On Tour’.

Additionally, the band are set to return to North America for headline gigs in September and October – tickets are available from here.