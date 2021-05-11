Listen to Wolf Alice’s delicate new single ‘No Hard Feelings’

Wolf Alice have shared a new track called ‘No Hard Feelings’ – listen to it below.

The delicate single is the third taste of the London band’s forthcoming third album ‘Blue Weekend’ (out June 4 via Dirty Hit), following on from ‘The Last Man On Earth’ and ‘Smile’.

Premiering on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show this evening (May 11), the song tackles the feelings experienced following a break-up. “Would we ever have tied the knot? Well how long is a piece of string?” frontwoman Ellie Rowsell ponders.

“I started out trying to make a really cheesy almost Motown-y, Ronettes kind of song about the end of a relationship, and feeling ‘What’s the point of being miserable about it?’ But it was short, because originally it was played so fast,” Rowsell explained.

“I tried to make it longer, but I didn’t have any more words – I had said everything I wanted to say perfectly, and didn’t want to ruin it with more. So instead we slowed it down, and I felt way more moved by it like that.”

The official video for ‘No Hard Feelings’, which was directed by Jordan Hemingway, will be released at 6pm BST – tune in above.

Wolf Alice’s ‘Blue Weekend’ was initially expected to arrive on June 11 but was recently brought forward by one week.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”