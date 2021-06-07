Wolf Alice are on course for a UK Number One album this week after outselling all of their top five rivals combined.

According to an update from the Official Charts, Wolf Alice’s critically acclaimed new album, Blue Weekend, has garnered the most physical and download sales across the first three days of the chart tracking period.

Wolf Alice’s debut My Love Is Cool and follow up Visions Of A Life both reached Number Two in the Official Album’s Chart.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the charts, James are on course for their tenth top-ten album with All The Colours of You which is currently sitting at Number Two, whilst Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour is placed at Number Three. Crowded House meanwhile are currently at Number Four with Dreamers Are Waiting.

‘Blue Weekend’ is currently the highest-rated album on Metacritic so far this year. At the time of writing, it has a score of 97 out of 100, two points above Ghetts’ ‘Conflict Of Interest’. The user score for Wolf Alice’s new album is currently 9.5 out of 10.

In a five-star review of ‘Blue Weekend’, NME described the record as “another stone-cold masterpiece that further cements their place at the very peak of British music”.

The band will premiere a short film to accompany the record at London’s Picturehouse Central cinema this week (June 10), where they will also stage an acoustic performance. The event will have two sittings, at 6:30pm and 8:45pm BST.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, last week Wolf Alice announced a new raft of US tour dates for 2021. The four-piece will head Stateside in October. They will follow the tour with a series of UK dates in January 2022.