Wolf Alice postpone 2022 UK tour due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Wolf Alice have confirmed that their impending UK tour – which was set to kick off in just five days – has been postponed due to the soaring rise in COVID-19 cases.

It comes after the band had initially postponed five of the run’s shows – three in Glasgow and two in Dublin – on Christmas Eve (December 24). The full tour comprises 20 dates, with all but two of them (one in London and the other in Plymouth) completely sold out.

The band said in a Tweet shared today (January 4) that they were “absolutely gutted” to be axing their current roster, but noted that “people’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows”.

Read the full statement below:

New dates for the UK tour are yet to be confirmed, however Wolf Alice say they “will be making an announcement in the following weeks”. All tickets for the old shows will remain valid, with refunds available for any punters unable to make the new dates.

At the time of writing, the band are still booked in to embark on their European tour in February. That’s set to keep them occupied until the first week of March, with a slate of festival appearances scatted throughout the rest of the year.

Wolf Alice released their third album, ‘Blue Weekend’, back in June via Dirty Hit. In a five-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “the group’s most cohesive listen, [which] keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting”.

Wolf Alice previously also brought their new record to a tiny show at Kingston venue Pryzm as part of a tour supporting the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live campaign. Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What’s impressive is how seamlessly the band shift gears, segueing from tender vulnerability to teeth-baring riffs without missing a beat.”

Speaking to NME, bassist Theo Ellis said that it was “amazing” to be back out on the road post-COVID restrictions. “There’s such a huge and different community of people that have been affected by [the pandemic] in the music world,” he said. “It’s not just us – it’s all of our crew, all the people who work at these festivals, all the people who work at venues.”

Wolf Alice’s postponed UK tour dates are:

JANUARY 2022

5 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

7 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

9 – Newcastle, City Hall

10 – Norwich, UEA

12 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

13 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

14 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

15 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

18 – London, Eventim Apollo

19 – London, Eventim Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

23 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

24 – Dublin, Olympia

25 – Dublin, Olympia

27 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

28 – Plymouth, Pavilions

30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

31 – Bristol, O2 Academy