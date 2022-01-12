Wolf Alice postpone European tour and detail rescheduled UK dates

Wolf Alice have confirmed rescheduled dates for their upcoming 2022 UK tour and announced the postponement of their European dates – check out the full schedule below.

Last week (January 4), the band announced that their impending UK tour – which was set to kick off this month – had been postponed due to the soaring rise in COVID cases in the UK.

The band said in a tweet that they were “absolutely gutted” to be axing their current roster, but noted that “people’s safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can’t ensure at these large indoor shows”.

Now, the shows have been rescheduled and are set to be played across February and March, beginning in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballroom on February 14, 15 and 16, with a trio of London shows at the Hammersmith Apollo following.

“We are sorry to announce that due to high Covid case numbers, risk and the complexity of navigating a tour through countries with disparate entry and lockdown requirements that we are postponing the Mainland European leg of our Blue Weekend tour,” the band said today (January 12) in a statement.

“We are moving as many of these dates as possible to November, we wish it was sooner, but with a majority of acts rescheduling at the same time it is super hard to find availabilities.

“Our UK tour will now take place in February if it is safe at that point to do so. All rescheduled dates are here, all original tickets are still valid and if you can not make the new date you can get a refund.”

“We are so sorry for this inconvenience, know that we are desperate to come and play for you especially in the places we haven’t been for so long and that when we can the joy will be all the more immense!!!” they added, announcing that their Irish shows in Dublin are yet to be rescheduled but that new dates are coming soon.

See Wolf Alice’s new 2022 UK tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

14 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

15 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

16 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

18 – London, Eventim Apollo

19 – London, Eventim Apollo

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

22 – Liverpool, Mountford Hall

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

24 – Plymouth, Pavilions

26 – Norwich, UEA

28 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

MARCH 2022

1 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

4 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

7 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

8 – Bristol, O2 Academy

9 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Wolf Alice released their third album, ‘Blue Weekend’, back in June via Dirty Hit. In a five-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “the group’s most cohesive listen, [which] keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting”.

The band previously also brought their new record to a tiny show at Kingston venue Pryzm as part of a tour supporting the Music Venue Trust’s Revive Live campaign.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “What’s impressive is how seamlessly the band shift gears, segueing from tender vulnerability to teeth-baring riffs without missing a beat.”