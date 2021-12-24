Wolf Alice postpone gigs in Glasgow and Dublin

Wolf Alice have confirmed that a few of the dates on their forthcoming UK tour will be postponed, with three shows in Glasgow and two in Dublin – both sold out – axed from their current roster.

The news came in a Tweet shared earlier today, in which the band cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (particularly as the Omicron variant continues to surge through the continent) as the reason for their decision.

The shows were initially set to go down on Wednesday January 5, Friday 7 and Saturday 8 at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, with Dublin’s shows slated for Monday January 24 and Tuesday 25. New dates are yet to be confirmed, though the band promise they’ll be announced imminently.

Tickets will automatically roll over to the rescheduled dates when they’re locked in, however any fans that are unable to make them will be entitled to a refund.

At the time of writing, all 15 of the remaining dates on Wolf Alice’s UK tour are on track to go ahead as planned. All but two of them are sold out, with gigs lined up in Newcastle, Norwich, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, London, Southampton, Bexhill On Sea, Birmingham, Plymouth and Bristol. A little over a week later, the band will embark on an equally massive trek throughout Europe.

Amid the gigs will be a slate of festival appearances, with the band set to perform at Reading & Leeds, Best Kept Secret and Tempelhof Sounds, among others. More details on all the shows they’ve got coming up can be found on their website.

Wolf Alice released their third album, ‘Blue Weekend’, back in June via Dirty Hit. In a five-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly called it “the group’s most cohesive listen, [which] keeps intact the restless spirit that makes their work so unpredictable and exciting”.

Wolf Alice previously brought their new record to a tiny show at Kingston venue Pryzm as part of a tour supporting the Music Venue Trust's Revive Live campaign.

Speaking to NME, bassist Theo Ellis said that it was “amazing” to be back out on the road post-COVID restrictions. “There’s such a huge and different community of people that have been affected by [the pandemic] in the music world,” he said. “It’s not just us – it’s all of our crew, all the people who work at these festivals, all the people who work at venues.