Wolf Alice are pretty chuffed at being a question on ‘University Challenge’

"GET THIS MAN A G-LIST"

Wolf Alice have celebrated online after being the subject of a question on University Challenge.

The episode saw one indie loving student contestant from Cambridge University’s Corpus Christi College correctly name the band as the Mercury Prize winners fronted by singer Ellie Rowsell. A follow-up question that also name checked the band saw him correctly answer that PJ Harvey is the only artist to have won the Mercury twice.

“First class degree in indie,” wrote the band on Instagram to share the footage, while drummer Joel Amey demanded that the student be given guestlist.

The band enjoyed a whirlwind 2018 after winning the Mercury Music Prize for their acclaimed second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘. While the band are working on album number three, they’re also preparing to headline Standon Calling, Truck Festival and Y Not Festival this weekend.

“I guess I’m going to treat these headline slots as one of the biggest things we’ve done,” Rowsell told NME earlier this year. “It doesn’t matter what festival it’s at, I’m just really honoured to have a slot like that. It’s going to be a taster of what that kind of responsibility feels like. I’m quite nervous to be honest, but it’s an honour to be asked to headline. I’m really chuffed.”