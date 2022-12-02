Wolf Alice release gentle pop cover of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’

Wolf Alice have released a cover of the Christmas classic ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ – listen below.

The band’s cover was originally recorded in 2021 as part of Apple Music’s Christmas collection that featured artists performing new versions of festive favourites.

The band shared the track on their social media, writing: “Last year we recorded a version of In The Bleak Midwinter. Christmas is coming up so we thought we’d put it on all platforms for you to listen.”

“We chose to cover ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ because it’s a beautiful song,” singer Ellie Rowsell told Apple Music last year. “I like the lyrics, but most of all, I like the melody. And when I was listening to it, I thought that there was something quite pop about the melody, and I was interested to hear what it would sound like if it was done in a more poppy way.”

Wolf Alice released their latest EP, ‘Blue Lullaby’ in June, ahead of their Glastonbury performance. The EP saw the band return in lullaby versions of select songs from their ‘Blue Weekend’ album.

In other news, the band previously spoke about supporting Harry Styles on his recent European tour dates.

They opened for the pop star at shows in Paris, Stockholm and Berlin this summer as he toured his third album, ‘Harry’s House‘. In July the indie rock quartet’s final show saw lead singer and guitarist Ellie Rowsell join Styles on stage for a duet of her band’s 2021 single ‘No Hard Feelings’.

“That duet was great. We didn’t have much time to practice but it felt like a great moment and it’s been a really nice memory I have to look back on,” she recently told Rolling Stone UK.

Meanwhile, Wolf Alice’s guitarist and backing vocalist Joff Oddie recently wrote an op-ed for NME regarding the ongoing problems for UK artists wishing to tour Europe post-Brexit, arguing that action is needed now for Britain to retain it’s “world-leading position” in music.