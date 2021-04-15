Here’s a teaser of Wolf Alice’s next single ‘Smile’, out next week

Wolf Alice have previewed an upcoming new single called ‘Smile’ – you can check out the clip below.

The London group will premiere the track – the second to be lifted from their third album ‘Blue Weekend’, out June 11 – on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show next Tuesday (April 20), following on from ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

A 12-second teaser posted to social media this evening (April 15) suggests the cut will be a heavier affair than its piano-led predecessor, with the snippet featuring a distorted grungy bassline.

Advertisement

We also see a glimpse at the official ‘Smile’ video, which appears to be set in a rowdy pub where the band are performing live. “New music incoming!” Wolf Alice wrote as the video’s caption.

Earlier this week, the band shared an official live performance of their previous single ‘The Last Man On Earth’.

Wolf Alice will take ‘Blue Weekend’ out on the road next January, when they’ll perform in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, London and other cities over the course of the month.

“I can’t wait to play these new songs live they are gonna sound so gooooood,” the band said in a statement. “Joff’s pedal board literally sounds like an orchestra at the moment and you have no idea how sweet Theo’s falsetto is rn.”

Speaking in a recent cover interview with NME, Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell explained the story behind the title of the band’s upcoming new album. She had suggested to drummer Joel Amey that the band should head to a nearby forest for a day out “on the next blue weekend”.

Advertisement

“Blue is a nice colour, but it also means sad,” Rowsell told NME. “And I often think the weekend is so fun, but lots of drama takes place then so sometimes it’s the catalyst for your downfall.”

‘Blue Weekend’ is released on June 11 via Dirty Hit